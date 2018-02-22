Spring bonanza bursts into life at Red Deer Village

Posted on

Now is the ideal time to make the perfect move to Scotland’s stunning Red Deer Village.

Prospective downsizers looking to enjoy a fantastic new lifestyle at Red Deer Village, a five star, award winning residential village for the over 50s at Stepps near Glasgow, can now take advantage of the park’s current Spring Bonanza.

This showcase offers a superb selection of industry leading park homes from top

manufacturer, Stately Albion. Prices start from just £109,950 for superb quality park homes, such as the two bedroom Pembroke, complete with quality furnishings and internal decoration, and the Tredegar, with its attractive tiled kitchen complete with full integrated appliances

Other ‘ready to move straight into’ park homes include the two bedroom Chatsworth Gold at £164,950, with its spacious lounge with dining area, and attractive Flamerite fireplace. Complete with separate utility room, main bathroom, and two stylish bedrooms including master bedroom en suite, the Chatsworth Gold also has ample storage space throughout.

And proving that spring is indeed the perfect time to move to Red Deer Village, which is home to more than eighty residents over fifty park homes, the park is also offering part-exchange on selected properties, together with its hassle free Gold Star Moving Package.

The Gold Star package gives buyers using the part exchange service a fantastic £3,000 towards estate agency fees and £1,200 towards legal fees. They can also enjoy a free packing, decluttering and removal service arranged by Red Deer to assist their move. There is also no stamp duty to pay. Altogether it’s a superb package which will take the stress of downsizing away.

‘Spring has definitely sprung here at Red Deer Village,’ said John Hendry, co-owner of the park (together with his brother Ivan), ‘we are proud to display a wide range of park homes from Stately Albion under our Spring Bonanza package.

‘We have worked with Stately for many years now, having built this park up from scratch over the last thirteen years, and believe their product to be the best for our customers.

‘Their park homes are complete with industry leading kitchen appliances, stunning bathrooms and en suites, and offer open plan flexible layouts which maximise light and space. Overall, they offer stylish, low maintenance living, which is backed up by our own in house team, who are available all year round to assist with gardening and looking after your home.’

Ivan Hendry, John’s brother, said, ‘Red Deer Village has the properties today’s retirement market customers are looking for, all at great prices, and with incentives to boot, such as our Gold Star Moving Package. There is no doubt that this package, together with part exchange, makes it easier than ever before to downsize quickly and easily and start your retirement in style with us – even if you have a home to sell, you could be living

at Red Deer Village sooner than you thought possible, with minimal fuss.

Retirement living in Red Deer Village

‘We now have a new 360 degree tour on our website at www.reddeervillage.co.uk,’ added Ivan. ‘This enables prospective buyers to view floor plans of the park homes they are interested in before they come to the Village. Make use of this technology, and then come and visit us – we will show you around our beautifully landscaped, award winning park and work out the best property for your requirements.’

A community feeling is at the very heart of Red Deer Village throughout. Along with its state of the art, £450k Community Hub, opened last year, it has its own mini bus and driver to take residents on outings, and to the shops.

Well known for its landscaping, the park has recently retained the prestigious Gold Medal Award from the David Bellamy Conservation Awards Scheme, run by the British Holiday and Home Parks Association.

