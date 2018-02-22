Acting legend Brian Cox helps to celebrate the Spirit of Scotland

Posted on

A series of short films showing off Scotland at its best have become a social media success.

As the Spirit of Scotland campaign celebrates its second birthday, VisitScotland have revealed new statistics showing the phenomenal success of their online films.

The 15 Spirit of Scotland cinematic shorts have collectively received over one million views on Facebook with a total of almost 72,000 likes, 19,000 shares and well over 7,000 comments.

Combined engagement totals at almost 100,000 leading to the national tourism organisation declaring the videos to be a phenomenal success and a key element of the overall outstanding performance of the Spirit of Scotland campaign.

As part of the celebrations, VisitScotland have just released a brand new film of Brian Cox, one of Scotland’s most acclaimed actors, reciting the poem Scotland, My Jo which featured in the video Scotland’s Makar – Jackie’s Story, one of the best performing videos.

The new video features the Emmy Award winner, who has also been nominated for Golden Globe, BAFTA, and Screen Actors Guild Awards, doing his own unique reading of Jackie’s love song to Scotland, and it is hoped this will encourage more people to watch the innovative films which highlight the nation’s unique spirit.

Other films in the series include Edinburgh Military Tattoo Lone Piper – Andy’s Story, Driving the Jacobite Steam train – Alec’s Story and Tiree Windsurfer – William’s Story.

Each film aims to portray the spirit of Scotland through the eyes of those that live and work in the country.

The Spirit of Scotland campaign was launched in February 2016 and is built on extensive research which shows that people think Scotland has a unique spirit– whether it’s the magic of the landscapes or the warmth of the people.

It has been the biggest ever global campaign for Scotland, creating one incredibly strong universal identity with jaw-dropping imagery and stirring content, that will evoke the emotion, spirit, and mystic qualities of our destination.

With music specially commissioned and performed by the Royal Scottish National Orchestra plus stunning cinematography, the campaign aimed to truly stir the soul. Using the full range of marketing activity, it looked to inspire more potential visitors to Scotland than ever before.

Malcolm Roughead, VisitScotland chief executive said: ‘I am delighted to see more statistics which highlight the undeniable success of our first ever global campaign. Each of these stunning videos will encourage more visitors, from near and far, to come and experience Scotland for themselves.

‘It’s also fantastic to see that Brian Cox, one of my favourite actors, has harnessed his ScotSpirit to provide this stirring rendition of Jackie Kay’s beautiful poem. I’m sure it will be well enjoyed across our channels and give more people great insight into what makes this country so special.

‘The Spirit of Scotland campaign has been a huge success, harnessing the power of the nation behind tourism and raising the profile of Scotland to unprecedented levels, as a place to visit, invest and live. The last two years have been an incredible journey and I look forward to welcoming many more visitors who have been attracted to this country by its unique spirit.’

Brian Cox added: ‘Jackie Kay’s Scotland, My Jo is a beautiful poem which I found very relatable in terms of how I feel about my country. It was a privilege to recite it and a great experience working with VisitScotland again. I hope this film will encourage people in Scotland, and the rest of the world, to embody the unique spirit of this very special country.’

For more information about the Spirit of Scotland campaign click HERE.