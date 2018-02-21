Take part in the world’s biggest pub quiz from the comfort of a local

Posted on

An award-winning bar and restaurant is inviting locals and their four-legged friends to take join them and take part in the world’s biggest pub quiz.

The Mercat Grill, in East Lothian, is taking part in the event on Thursday, 8 March, to take part in the quiz, to help raise vital funds for Prostate Cancer UK and Cash for Kids.

So far, the Mercat Grill is the only venue in East Lothian taking part in PubAid’s venture to bring together the UK’s pub industry to raise money for some great causes.

Now in its third year, pubs, clubs and bars across the UK will be participating in this huge fundraising event between 4-8 March, with aims to double their targets which saw 50,000 quizzers in 2000 venues raising £200,000 for 800 charities in 2016 and 2017.

Owner of the Mercat Grill, Graham Blaikie, said: ‘Join us for 7pm for a 7.30pm start.

‘You can come on your own, with your dog or as a team and exercise your mind, have a great night and raise vital funds for two amazing charities.

‘Entry is £5 per person and we’ll be offering cash prizes. Let’s give it an amazing shot and raise as much money as possible for these charities!’

The Mercat Grill is based at 10 Whitecraig Road, Whitecraig.

It was awarded Restaurant of the Year at Food Awards Scotland 2016, Best Pub Meal and Best Customer Service at the coveted East Lothian Food & Drinks Awards 2015, TripAdvisor’s Certificate of Excellence Award 2015 and the Edinburgh Evening News’ Best Bar of the Year award 2014.