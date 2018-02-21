Ballot is open for the chance to buy The Macallan 40 Years Old – for £6250

Posted on

Whisky lovers with a few pounds to spare in their pockets are being invited to enter a ballot to purchase The Macallan 40 Years Old – 2017 Release – for sale at £6250.

The Macallan 40 Years Old – 2017 Release is a rare single malt and testament to the exceptional sherry oak casks that define the entire Sherry Oak range.

Matured for a minimum of 40 years in an intriguing combination of three different types of sherry-seasoned casks, this is a single malt with a distinctive style and intense character; defined by dried fruits, ginger, wood spice and cinnamon with a natural deep copper colour.

This release will be limited to 465 bottles worldwide and The Macallan are offer whisky lovers the opportunity to secure a chance to purchase one of a limited number of bottles being made available through a ballot from The Macallan Online Shop.

The 40 Years Old – 2017 Release will be sold in the ballot at £6,250 (70cl) and includes delivery but the final price will be subject to local taxes and duties as they apply to the shipping destination.

Those who are interested in owning this highly limited release, should click on the link HERE.

Those interested should enter the ballot before 11.59pm on 27 February, and complete the ballot entry information and instructions.

The Macallan will send a confirmation email with additional details that confirms entry into the ballot.