Architect-designed home offers unbeatable views over the Inner Hebrides

A stunning architect-designed home with spectacular views sweeping over the famous Camusdarach dunes towards the Inner Hebrides and beyond is now available to buy.

MacPhee and Partners present Achaidh to the market. Occupying a prime position, the sale of Achaidh offers a rare opportunity to purchase a most desirable and substantial property with garage, set in mature landscaped grounds.

Situated in a stunning location only a short, direct, walk from Camusdarach beach, Achaidh sits in an elevated position offering privacy with panoramic views of Eigg, Muck, Rum and Skye.

The property built, by the current owners, was extended and completely modernised in recent years to provide a superb family home, designed, to take full advantage of its position.

In exceptional order both internally and externally, inside the property has been thoughtfully designed to create fantastic living space, and boasts a cathedral window, with a most impressive hand crafted oak staircase.

The delightful minstrel gallery landing, offers a bird’s eye view of the principal lounge area with its feature beams and double sided fireplace.

The open-plan living area and generously proportioned bedrooms combine to create a practical yet very stylish property which offers almost two independent properties under one roof.

The property does have the potential to create a self-catering or bed and breakfast business.

Achaidh enjoys beautifully landscaped garden grounds. The property is approached by a private gravelled driveway which, offsets with a stunning stone wall, providing ample parking and a turning area.

Feature flagstone patio areas are located to the rear and side of the property. The remainder of garden ground is laid to lawn with mature shrubs and trees. Garden shed and wood store.

Morar is a popular West Coast village, situated on the road between Fort William and Mallaig – the Road to the Isles.

Achaidh privileged coastal position in Glenancross, is an ideal location from which to e xplore this extremely attractive part of the Highlands and Inner Isles.

The village itself has a primary school, hotel, garage, church, etc with further facilities being available at Arisaig, Mallaig and Fort William – to which there is a link by both road and rail.

The guide price is £499,000.

For more details click HERE.