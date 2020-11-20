Sir James MacMillan marks Eric Liddell Centre’s 40th anniversary

COMPOSER Sir James MacMillan will take part in an online broadcast next week to mark the 40th anniversary of the Eric Liddell Centre in Edinburgh.

The centre is a care charity and community hub, providing specialist dementia support together with a carers programme and befriending service.

Sir James’s younger brother, John, is chief executive at the centre.

Sir James said: “The Eric Liddell Centre is one of the jewels in the Scottish charity crown and I’m delighted to be able to join them for this celebratory event to mark their 40th Anniversary.

“It would be great to see as many people as possible signing up to be with us and to support this wonderful organisation.”

The virtual event on Thursday will also feature broadcaster Sally Magnusson and author Alexander McCall Smith, who is also a columnist for Scottish Field magazine.

Liddell’s daughter, Patricia Liddell Russell, will join the evening via a link from her home in Canada.

The centre is named after Eric Liddell, a Scottish Olympian, rugby union internationalist, and Christian missionary.

At the 1924 Olympics, Liddell refused to run in the 100 metres because the heats took place on a Sunday – instead, he ran in the 400 metres and won gold.

His story was told in the 1981 film Chariots of Fire.

The centre opened in 1994 in the former building of North Morningside Church of Scotland.

The congregation had united with Morningside Congregational Church in 1980 to form Morningside United Church.

Both churches form part of Morningside’s “Holy Corner” of four buildings around a crossroads.

Read more stories on Scottish Field’s news pages.