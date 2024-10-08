Scottish rural life honoured at Helping It Happen Awards

Soft fruit co-operative Angus Growers were among 11 Scottish businesses honoured at this year’s Helping It Happen Awards.

The awards, organised by Scottish Land & Estates, recognise contributions to Scotland’s rural life.

Angus Growers, which comprises 16 soft fruit producers, mainly from Angus, Perthshire and Fife, received the coveted Innovation in Farming Award, for their growing list of green credentials.

Since 2013, the carbon footprint per tonne of soft fruit across their growers has been cut by an impressive 30%.

The growers have significantly cut back on food waste with a goal of reducing this by 50% by 2030 and they are well on their way to achieving their goal of 100% recyclable packaging.

Among the other winners were Claxton’s Whisky which clinched the prestigious Rural Business Award.

It honoured their operation on the Dalswinton Estate which has seen several major redevelopments since 2018 including revitalising redundant farm buildings.

The forward-thinking IndiNature secured the esteemed Iver Salvesen Award for Combatting Climate Change, having established a mill in the Scottish Borders to manufacture biobased materials, namely hemp, which is grown at local farms and turned into natural fibre insulation for old and new construction.

The Conservation Award was won by Grosvenor Reay Forest Estate Project Laxford which is working with The Atlantic Salmon Trust across the River Laxford catchment to restore wild Atlantic salmon and sea trout populations.

Wallace Currie scooped the Rural Rising Star Award, recognising his work as a lecturer in agriculture at Scotland’s Rural College.

He has played a major role in creating a new model of teaching, conducting assessments in a more holistic manner with work placements incorporated into the teaching structure.

‘The inspiring Helping It Happen awards publicly recognise the often unsung heroes in rural Scotland,’ said Sarah-Jane Laing, chief executive of Scottish Land & Estates.

‘They beautifully showcase real-life examples of impactful climate action, engaging outdoor education, innovation in business and farming and commendable efforts to promote affordable rural housing.

‘These dedicated individuals and organisations play a crucial role in sustaining our thriving rural communities and inspiring others to follow their lead.

‘The awards ceremony was a great night of celebration and we congratulate all the winners and nominees for their much deserved recognition.’

