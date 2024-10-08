Celebrating Tweed this autumn with Walker Slater

Sponsored Content | Celebrating the flexibility of tweed, the new Autumn/Winter season by Scottish contemporary brand Walker Slater, is a celebration of this beautiful, traditional fabric and an opening of the doors to the possibilities of its wearable options.
A fabric that can be elegant and tailored as well as fitting for more casual outfits, the Walker Slater tweed offer sits alongside muted flannels, chinos and corduroy combined with knitwear and autumn winter accessories like scarves and beanies across Country and Contemporary capsules.
‘In Country you can expect to see traditional patterns like tartan in blackwatch and others woven in tweed bringing together heritage designs with modern silhouettes,’ says founder Paul Walker.
‘We have also introduced carefully selected fairisles and a colour palette that becomes the hero element to achieve a natural country aesthetic with durability at its core.’
Additionally, Walker Slater’s Contemporary offer highlights the brand’s tailoring and suiting side with a focus on excellence in construction of garments, notably with the nipped in waist on the jacket and delicate flow of trouser cuts.
‘The suiting is complimented with cash wool rollnecks and we’ve also pulled in the Sherlock coat to wear with comfort in mind to be worn over suiting or casual wear during those colder months,’ adds Walker.
The showcase of the tweed fabric is further presented through casual tweed jacketing and gillets, which offer fans of the brand a chance to build-out their specialised wardrobes even more.
The Cask jacket and Gibb gillet are paired with heavy knitwear and corduroy with a nod towards checks and shearling detailing – easy to wear layering pieces that show how versatile and robust tweed can be.
For this latest season Walker Slater has also introduced a new set of tailoring fabrics with an emphasis on those checks and windowpanes. The colours range from classic blues to more autumnal dark greens and aubergines in signature Edward and James cut.
‘Our aim is to meet a wide variety of clothing needs,’ says Walker. ‘Our tailoring excellence, combined with the handpicked tweeds offer the ability to dress well, in not just suiting looks but also jackets worn with flannel pants, chinos, cords or even denim.’
Adding in knitwear in styles ranging from rollnecks to tanktops, Walker Slater aims to showcase a variety of options that can be achieved by adopting tweed in to the outfit build, reaching beyond full suiting to smart casual, preppy and more outdoorsy looks, which in turn builds on the flexibility and friendliness of tweed as a fabric.
Visit www.walkerslater.com for more information.
