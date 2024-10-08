Celebrating Tweed this autumn with Walker Slater

Sponsored Content | Celebrating the flexibility of tweed, the new Autumn/Winter season by Scottish contemporary brand Walker Slater, is a celebration of this beautiful, traditional fabric and an opening of the doors to the possibilities of its wearable options.

A fabric that can be elegant and tailored as well as fitting for more casual outfits, the Walker Slater tweed offer sits alongside muted flannels, chinos and corduroy combined with knitwear and autumn winter accessories like scarves and beanies across Country and Contemporary capsules.

‘In Country you can expect to see traditional patterns like tartan in blackwatch and others woven in tweed bringing together heritage designs with modern silhouettes,’ says founder Paul Walker.

‘We have also introduced carefully selected fairisles and a colour palette that becomes the hero element to achieve a natural country aesthetic with durability at its core.’

Additionally, Walker Slater’s Contemporary offer highlights the brand’s tailoring and suiting side with a focus on excellence in construction of garments, notably with the nipped in waist on the jacket and delicate flow of trouser cuts.