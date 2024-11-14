Scotland’s oldest cello made in 18th century to be played again

The oldest surviving Scottish cello has been brought to life and will be played again.

The instrument made by Aberdeen luthier Robert Duncan in 1756 was donated to the he University of Aberdeen as part of a bequest by former student and later professor of Philosophy James Beattie.

Born in Laurencekirk, Beattie won a scholarship to study at Marischal College when he was 14.

After graduating he became a schoolmaster, continuing to study and to publish poetry in his spare time. In about 1760 he was appointed professor of Moral Philosophy at Marischal College, where he remained for the rest of his life.

In 1770 he published An Essay on the Nature and Immutability of Truth, which attacked the work of the most famous philosopher of the day, David Hume.

Beattie particularly criticised Hume for his description of Africans as an inferior people who had been enslaved because they lacked civilisation and ingenuity.

The Essay made Beattie a famous man and prompted Sir Joshua Reynolds to paint a flattering portrait of him defeating the ‘enemies of Truth’.

Beattie included another, more forceful denunciation of slavery in his next big philosophical work, Elements of Moral Science.

He was also an amateur cellist and member of the Aberdeen Musical Society.

Following Beattie’s death in 1803, his papers, letters and his beloved cello were donated to the University where they have been cared for by Special Collections ever since.

Beattie’s cello was made in 1756 in Aberdeen by instrument maker Robert Duncan. It is now the earliest surviving cello from Scotland.

As well as working as a luthier, Duncan was employed at Marischal College in 1753-81, likely also looking after the college’s collection of musical instruments. In 2024, the cello was restored by luthier and restorer David Rattray.

It will be played in public – likely for the first time since the 18th century – as part of the University of Aberdeen’s concert series on Friday 22 November with early music group Scots Baroque.

‘As a luthier the workmanship seen in this instrument and its bespoke case is outstanding,’ David Rattray, who carried out the restoration, said.

‘Likely the oldest surviving Scottish cello, it remains in pure baroque condition, and demonstrates the craftsmanship of one of the best violin makers of the Aberdeen school.’

Cellist Lucia Capellaro, who specialises in historical and contemporary performance, will bring to life the historic instrument when she performs alongside László Rózsa (recorder), Aaron McGregor (violin), and Alex McCartney (theorbo).

‘It is incredibly exciting to be able to hear Beattie’s cello played in public probably for the first time since his lifetime, in the very appropriate setting of King’s College Chapel,’ Dr Aaron McGregor, lecturer in music performance said.

‘The ensemble explores music Beattie would have known from his own social music making at home and through his involvement in the orchestra of the Aberdeen Musical Society – which funnily enough also celebrates their founding with a concert each year on St Cecilia’s Day, 22 November.

‘The concert brings together Italian sonatas and chamber music with settings of Scottish music, showcasing the spectrum of music enjoyed by Beattie and his contemporaries.

‘Scots Baroque are a wonderful ensemble combining early music and performance on period instruments with innovative programmes and dramatic performances. This concert is a real one-off and not to be missed.’

