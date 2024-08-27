Scotland’s national music school celebrates £1million legacy

Scotland’s national music school is celebrating after receiving the biggest donation in its 50 year history from music enthusiast David Hutcheson.

A music lover and keen pianist, David was a major supporter of St Mary’s Music School in his later years and a regular attender at its concerts and performances.

He believed passionately in supporting young people and music, and his legacy to the Edinburgh school will total more than £1 million.

Born in the Borders and raised in a musical family, it was David’s mother – an excellent violinist – who inspired in him a lifelong love of music and encouraged him to become an accomplished pianist himself.

He trained in London as an accountant before settling into a long career at The National Trust for Scotland.

In 1966 he bought his first flat in India Street in the heart of Edinburgh’s New Town and he began to buy antique furniture to fill his home.

It was a time of social change and much fine furniture and antiques were coming on the market from houses across Scotland.

David bought pieces at auction but mainly from a select group of dealers whom he trusted, many of whom became friend over the years.

He always said he was not a ‘collector’ in the true sense, but bought things he loved and that he wanted to live with.

Highlights of his collection will be auctioned by Lyon & Turnbull in their forthcoming Five Centuries sale on 4 – 5 September and across a range of specialist auctions this autumn. All will benefit St Mary’s Music School, as was his wish.

‘David was a great music aficionado and a generous supporter of the School,’ Headteacher, Dr Kenneth Taylor, said.

‘His support of our young musicians during his lifetime was wonderful but his legacy is nothing short of remarkable.

‘We are deeply grateful to David for supporting the School with such a significant gift.

‘His generosity will live on with the School and help our aspiring young musicians to go on to careers as professional instrumentalists, composers, singers, conductors and music teachers around the world.’

