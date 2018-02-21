Revamped Edinburgh hotel beats projections in its first year

Posted on

A revamped Edinburgh hotel has brought in a higher amount of revenue that was expected in its first year.

Located on the Royal Mile, the first new look aparthotel from global operator, Aparthotels Adagio, is celebrating its one year anniversary with impressive end of year results.

The hotel is reporting over £4.62 million pounds of revenue, exceeding performance expectations by 44%.

The four-storey Adagio Aparthotel has been constructed behind an existing façade of two 1930s tenement buildings – one of which is C-listed Sailors Ark building, formerly an ex-serviceman’s hostel which helped feed the city’s homeless before and after the Second World War.

The aparthotel which opened its doors on 19 December 2016 as part of the award winning New Waverley development, a £200 million regeneration scheme currently transforming the heart of Edinburgh’s Old Town.

The New Waverley development scooped the top award for the Commercial Project of the Year at the 2017 Herald Property Awards for Scotland.

The award recognised the successful development of the Adagio Aparthotel and The Arches, a row of Victorian arches that has been transformed into a vibrant retail and leisure quarter for the city.

The development also received the blue-riband award for the UK’s best regeneration project at the Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) 2017 annual UK awards and the regional RICS award for best regeneration project in Scotland.

The management and staff at the Adagio Edinburgh Royal Mile have worked tirelessly over the last 12 months to deliver unparalleled customer experiences, apparent in the aparthotel’s guest scores which have been a huge contributor to its success.

It has an overall performance rating of 88 on Trust You (the client feedback portal) with special mentions for customer service and an impressive 4.5/5 rating on TripAdvisor.

A key factor to the high level of customer satisfaction has been the aparthotel’s ‘Friendly Moments’ scheme, which sees staff spending as much quality time with guests as possible. This includes a seasonal welcome drink on arrival, weekly after work events with free refreshments – previous events have included a tapas evening, cinema night and a soccer tournament.

The Adagio Edinburgh Royal Mile also run a ‘Random Act of Kindness’ initiative that sees staff targeting certain customers to offer them personalised gifts according to their personality. This encourages staff to pay attention to their guests’ likes and loves throughout their stay, so they can deliver a thoughtful gift unique to that guest’s taste.

Jose Gómez, general manager of Aparthotels Adagio, said: ‘We are absolutely thrilled with the performance of the Adagio Edinburgh Royal Mile over the last 12 months, which is reflected in our fantastic end of year figures and customer ratings.

‘We were the first new look aparthotel to open anywhere in the world so are delighted that it has been such an overwhelming success and has been so warmly received. We have been kept continuously busy throughout the year with the average occupancy at over 71%, which is particularly good as an average for the aparthotel’s first year of operations.

‘My team have worked extremely hard to deliver these outstanding results and are committed to delivering the highest level of customer satisfaction. We’re looking forward to building on these results in 2018. This is just the beginning.’

New Waverley project director, Clive Wilding said: ‘The combination of the aparthotel and public square has provided a much needed new dimension for Edinburgh’s Royal Mile and the whole of the Old Town. It continues the significant momentum New Waverley has created in the city centre since we started construction less than three years ago.

‘In the year since it has opened, the Adagio Aparthotel has seamlessly linked to the Royal Mile and provided a hugely popular focal point to the southern side of our development. It blends with the new public square to provide a perfect platform on which to launch our next commercial construction phase. High quality office provision, new homes and more hospitality and retailers will complete this unique integrated development, sitting at the heart of one of the most historic and environmentally sensitive areas to be found anywhere in the world.’