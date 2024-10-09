Radar picks up signs of disturbance in Loch Ness sparking new speculation over Nessie

Radar technology has picked up signs of a disturbance in the depth of Loch Ness, sparking speculation among Nessie enthusiasts.

Deepscan cruise, which employs advanced radar technology to explore the depths of Loch Ness daily, recently recorded a sizeable reading that suggests there was a disturbance on the loch bed.

The radar system, specifically designed to detect underwater objects and formations, identified a distinct anomaly in the loch.

While the exact nature of these readings remains under investigation, preliminary analysis suggests they could represent substantial underwater presences or potentially large aquatic creatures inhabiting the loch.

The Deepscan cruise uses cutting-edge technology to investigate the unique underwater environment of Loch Ness.

With the use of sonar and radar systems, a hydrophone and most recently a state-of-the-art holographic camera, Deepscan has been able to provide a detailed understanding of the loch to date.

These radar readings have raised many questions about what lurks in the depths of Loch Ness,’ said Nagina Ishaq, General Manager of The Loch Ness Centre.

‘Our Deepscan cruise has consistently aimed to deepen our understanding of the loch’s ecosystem, and this finding shows that there are still many unknows about the loch.

‘We are currently working with Loch Ness researchers to conduct further analysis of these readings which hopefully mark a major milestone in the search for Nessie.’

