Queen’s funeral to be shown in Holyrood Park

THE Queen’s funeral will be shown live on a giant screen in Holyrood Park on Monday, next to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh.

The ceremony will take place at Westminster Abbey in London and is due to begin at 11am.

Robert Aldridge, Lord Provost and Lord Lieutenant of Edinburgh, will represent Scotland’s capital city at the funeral.

The BBC’s coverage of the event will be shown on the screen from 8am to 5pm.

Council leader Cammy Day said: “This screening represents an opportunity for us all to come together and pay our final respects to The Queen.

“We all share in the nation’s, and indeed the world’s, grief at the loss of our longest serving monarch.

“As Her Majesty’s funeral takes place in London, we’re proud to be joining in with screenings and services in towns and cities across the United Kingdom.

“I can think of no more fitting venue for Monday’s screening – in The Queen’s own park on the doorstep of her beloved Palace of Holyroodhouse – and I hope people of all ages will take this opportunity to say their final farewell to Her Majesty.”

He added: “Here in Edinburgh, we can take immense pride in the role our city played in the ceremonial events to mark The Queen’s passing and I want to thank the many council colleagues, partners and volunteers, who each played such a big part in delivering them so gracefully and flawlessly.

“And to the people of Edinburgh for turning out in their thousands to pay their respects.

“I have no doubt these past few days will be remembered for how brightly Scotland’s capital shone as an example of respect, pride, and professionalism to the world.”

Lying in state

Meanwhile, David Cameron – the Lord Provost and Lord Lieutenant of Aberdeen, will attend Westminster Hall in London tomorrow to view the Queen’s coffin lying in state.

Cameron said: “It is well known that the city of Aberdeen and the North East of Scotland held a special place in the affections of Queen Elizabeth ll, as we witnessed when the funeral cortege travelled through the City on Sunday.

“It is an honour to represent our city in paying our final respects to Her Late Majesty on this very sad period of national mourning.”

Local councils throughout Scotland have been announcing details of school and office closures on Monday to allow staff and pupils to watch the funeral.

A range of businesses will also shut on Monday to allow people to pay their last respects to the Queen.

You can follow the journey that the Queen’s cortege made through Scotland in Scottish Field’s articles.