Outlander Day: Fans of hit TV show can experience life in the time of the Jacobites

Fans of hit TV show Outlander can experience life in the time of the Jacobites and delve into the lives of characters Jamie Fraser and Claire Randall at the Highland Folk Museum this year.

The High Life Highland attraction at Newtonmore was used as a filming location in 2014 for the TV series, based on the popular books by Diana Gabaldon. The museum’s 1700’s township featured in Outlander’s season one episode ‘Rent’.

Held in conjunction with the Inverness Outlanders, Outlander Day is a chance to witness a variety of traditional skills including spinning and weaving, cooking and waulking the cloth – just like on the TV.

‘Since 2015, we have hosted Outlander Day to celebrate the ties that the Highland Folk Museum has with this hugely successful TV series,’ said Lesley Junor, Museums Operation Manager at High Life Highland.

‘Outlander has a massive cult following and we get many visitors over the course of the season who want to step back in time to 1743, just like Claire.

‘Outlander Day is very much a living history experience where people can have a go at various traditional skills and hear more about the 1700’s from our staff and volunteers.’

Outlander tells the story of a post war nurse who is transported back in time to the Jacobite era after visiting a mystical stone circle while on holiday in the Highlands, told over eight books in total.

Entry to the Highland Folk Museum – where you can experience life in the Highlands from 1700s to the 1950s – is free but donations are welcome.

Open from 10am-5pm, there are over 35 historical buildings onsite for visitors to explore and discover how people in the Highlands lived and worked.

