North Berwick: Scottish seaside town named best place to live in UK

The Scottish seaside town of North Berwick in East Lothian has been named the best place to live in the UK.

It topped a list of 72 locations chosen by The Sunday Times Best Places to Live guide and is the first Scottish winner in the 12-year history of the guide.

The guide said it has a great high street with independent shops, the great outdoors and family-friendly houses.

‘It was picked for its combination of a great high street, a great school, the great outdoors and family-friendly houses,’ those behind the guide said.

‘The judges were impressed by its easy connections to Edinburgh and the way life revolves around the town’s two beaches as well as the wealth of activities available whatever your age.

‘They also highlighted the town’s thriving high street and its many independent shops as a sign of the positive effect that small businesses can have on a community.’

The full Best Places to Live guide can be found on The Sunday Times website.

Read more from the Life With series here.

Subscribe to read the latest issue of Scottish Field.