New Scottish gin aims to conquer the equestrian market

A new Scottish gin aimed at the equestrian market has been given its official launch.

And Ginkhana has already received the seal of approval from two Olympian equestrian legends, Sir Mark Todd and Pippa Funnell MBE.

Ginkhana launched its first small batch expression in partnership with Twin River Distillery in Royal Deeside.

The spirit has been given an equestrian twist is flavoured with horse-related favourites including apples, carrots and meadow hay.

The brainchild of equestrian-enthusiast David Lawson, who recently organised Sir Mark Todd and Pippa Funnell MBE training events in Aberdeen, the gin is made with Deeside mineral water and meadow hay grown locally.

David said: ‘The idea came to me after chatting to a friend who owns Twin River Distillery.

‘The equestrian community love trying different gins and I wanted to create a horsey-themed spirit that tastes fantastic.

‘The gin has a wonderful aroma of summer meadow from the hay while on the palate the apple and carrots hit your taste buds when you take a sip – the finish is fresh and clean from the mint. We have had a lot of interest already and we can’t wait to have it available from our own website too.’

It is currently available to buy from Inverurie Whisky Shop – bottled at 43%, a 50cl bottle of Ginkhana costs £35.

Twin River Distillery is a Banchory-based Distillery producing its own spirits including Naked Gin, Rhubarb Gin and believed to be the world’s strongest gin at the time, Uncut Gin at 77%.