Golfers given the chance to play a four-ball at Gleneagles

Golfers will be able to take advantage of a special offer to play a four-ball at Gleneagles in March.

In August this year, Gleneagles will host the inaugural European Golf Team Championship, which is being held as part of Glasgow 2018, an innovative multi-sport event that brings together the European Championships of six different sports under one banner, in Scotland and Germany.

The event will be played over the PGA Centenary Course and will represent the first time men and women have played together in a mixed team competition in professional golf.

To celebrate the countdown to this momentous event, the legendary course is offering golfers the chance to play any of Gleneagles’ three championship courses for just £201.80 per four-ball.

The offer will run throughout March and April.

From 1 to 31 March, the offer is available seven days a week after 11.00am.

And from 1-30 April, the deal is available Monday to Thursday from noon onwards, and Friday to Sunday after 1.30pm.

Call the resort sales team on 0800 389 0019 to book, and the offer remains subject to availability.