New owners have big plans for Edinburgh’s iconic Caledonian Hotel

Edinburgh’s iconic Caledonian Hotel is under new ownership – and they are already planning major changes.

Twenty14 Holdings has announced the acquisition of the captial’s historic great railway hotel, Waldorf Astoria Edinburgh – The Caledonian.

Twenty14 Holdings, the hospitality investment arm of Lulu Group International, is working to create a legacy as the world’s leading hospitality investment firm, crafting the most unique, genuine and quality hospitality experiences around the globe.

Promising a thoughtful reverence to The Caledonian’s iconic history, Twenty14 Holdings will expand the character and modern elegance of Scotland’s most distinguished hotel, adding a further 50 guest rooms and creating new jobs in Scotland.

Dating back to 1903, The Caledonian has long reigned as Edinburgh’s grand dame; the majestic building is full of history, charm and opulence.

Occupying an enviable position directly in the capital’s city centre, the grand Victorian railway hotel has been an embodiment of Scottish hospitality for more than a century. Situated at the west end of Princes Street, the 241-key The Caledonian offers awe-inspiring views of Edinburgh Castle and is home to one of the city’s most significant and recognizable landmarks.

Built directly above the Princes Street Station building, The Caledonian has played host to well-known faces from around the world including film stars, entertainers and royalty.

Today the hotel is the only part of the old station to have survived along with the cast iron entrance gates on Rutland Street. Guests are able to relive the rich history and heritage of this elite hotel, through its distinctive architecture, authentic surroundings and peerless hospitality.

Adeeb Ahamed, managing director of Twenty14 Holdings, said: ‘We are excited to add The Caledonian to the portfolio of Twenty14 Holdings. With more than hundred years of history, The Caledonian brings with it a rich heritage, character and unique opulence.

‘We are honoured to be part of this Scottish landmark that has a great connect with the locals and visitors alike. We look forward to adding to the experience The Caledonian already offers.’

As part of their commitment to preserve the history, glory and grandeur of the hotel, as well as adding value to the community, Twenty14 Holdings will work with local artisans to enhance the hotel’s Historical Caledonian Suites, expand the already illustrious F&B offering and extend the reach of the hotel to include an additional 50 keys, over a period of two years beginning from 2019.

Operated under Hilton’s flagship brand Waldorf Astoria, each room and suite will bring luxury, style and sophistication to the forefront, with bespoke furniture, eclectic artwork and pristine en-suite bathrooms featuring marble and burnished chrome fittings.

The Caledonian is also home to two exquisite restaurants operated by Michelin-starred brothers, Chris and Jeff Galvin – The Pompadour by Galvin and Galvin Brasserie de Luxe. The hotel also houses the only Guerlain spa in the United Kingdom, offering the glamour and prestige of its esteemed Champs-Élysées counterpart.

Working thoughtfully to bring historic buildings to life, Twenty14 Holdings is a leading hospitality investment firm founded in 2014 to capitalize on the growth in the global hospitality industry. The company currently has assets worth more than $650 million spread across UK, Middle East and India.

The group has made a £110 million agreement with property developer Galliard Homes to create a luxurious five-star hotel at 1-5 Great Scotland Yard, the former headquarters of London’s Metropolitan Police Services in London, UK which will open in 2018. The firm co-owns the landmark Sheraton Oman Hotel in Muscat, a 230 key five-star architectural marvel, which was gloriously re-opened in 2016. The company also owns the Steigenberger Hotel Business Bay in Dubai and three properties in India.