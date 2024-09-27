MiAlgae: Firm growing algae from whisky waste to preserve wild fish populations in running for top prize

A company that grows nutrient-rich algae from whisky waste to help preserve wild fish populations has been announced as a finalist for a prestigious prize.

MiAlgae, which started at the University of Edinburgh in 2016, farms its own algae to produce Omega 3 – an essential mineral for human and animal health – that is naturally accumulated by the likes of sardines and anchovies.

Global demand for the nutrient is rising but the current rate of fish harvesting is unsustainable, threatening the ecosystems that support them, experts say.

And MiAlgae has employed a very Scottish solution for a global problem.

The company uses highly nutritious waste from the production of whisky to grow algae in specially designed fermenting vessels. The organisms boost the supply of Omega 3 with the aim of eliminating the reliance on wild fish for the nutrient.

The Earthshot Prize, which is presided over by His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales, searches the globe for game-changing solutions that will help repair the planet.

Just five of those ideas are picked as winners each year and are given a grant of £1 million to continue their work.

Founder Douglas Martin created the startup at the University of Edinburgh while studying for his Masters in synthetic biology and biotechnology. He says he was determined to have an idea that ‘had a good heart.’

‘It’s an incredible honour to have been selected as an Earthshot prize finalist,’ he said.

‘We’re truly grateful for the support we’ve had from the University of Edinburgh, in particular Old College Capital, over the years. Conservation is a team sport and we’re proud to have the University on our side.

‘Innovation means enabling cutting-edge research to meet the world’s biggest challenges, and here we see MiAlgae providing a sustainable solution to overfishing and ocean health.

‘It’s wonderful to see global recognition for their work, and testament to the University of Edinburgh’s position as first in the world for industry, innovation and infrastructure.’

