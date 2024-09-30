Hollywood star James Cosmo makes sell-out appearance at Wigtown Book Festival

Hollywood star James Cosmo made a sell-out appearance during the first weekend of the Wigtown Book Festival.

The Braveheart actor told audiences about his long career, starring in everything from Highlander to Game of Thrones, The Chronicles of Narnia, and Trainspotting.

The fact that he was a big man and an accomplished rider proved to be a huge help in his early days.

‘I tended to play Bigfoot lumps,’ the Scottish star said.

‘I did a lot of tough guy stuff. I could ride horses, so did an awful lot of stuff on horses. In fact, if you look at me from behind, my backside is actually saddle-shaped.

‘And then I tried to deny middle age as long as possible. But it arrived anyway, and I found that you actually start to play more interesting and deeper characters.

‘And that’s a wonderful thing about being an actor, you can act until you fall over.’

He is currently appearing in the BBC thriller Nightsleeper and has a three-part series for Amazon, filmed in Glasgow, with Martin Compson called Fear.

Recently his career has taken a new turn as he has been working with Annandale Distillery to develop his new Storyman label whisky.

This year’s festival features more than 250 events and activities and runs until 6 October.

Highlights of the second weekend include a festival-within-a-festival dedicated to food with demonstrations and talks.

They feature a host of well-known guests such as The Hebridean Baker Coinneach MacLeod, Scotland’s National Chef Gary MacLean, MasterChef finalist Sarah Rankin and Sanjana Modha Sanjana, creator of amazing modern Indian cookery.

