Lorne sausage crisps go global

SCOTLAND’S humble square sausage is poised to gain new fans around the world after a deal was signed to sell Lorne-flavoured crisps over the internet.

Mackie’s immortalised the Lorne sausage in a limited-edition crisp flavour that went on sale in Scotmid’s shops earlier this month.

Now, a fresh deal with online retailer British Corner Shop will ship the crisps overseas.

Back at home, Spar will start selling the crisps later this week, with Aldi following on 29 June, Sainsbury’s on 8 July and Tesco on 20 August.

Mackie’s at Taypack, which makes the crisps, opened for business in 2009 as a partnership between the Mackies of Scotland ice cream maker in Aberdeenshire and the Taylor family, which grows potatoes in Perthshire.

James Taylor, commercial director at Mackie’s Crisps, said: “We’re fiercely proud of our national dishes – and haggis aside – it’s hard to think of anything more symbolically Scottish than a Lorne sausage.

“During development, the lorne sausage and brown sauce flavour became an instant hit with all of our team.

“They might just make the perfect crisp butty.

“There is a lot of debate whether to call it a Lorne or square sausage but, regardless, the crisps really do taste like the real thing.”

If customers munch their way through the £100,000-worth of crisps being produced this summer then Mackie’s may turn the limited edition into a permanent fixture within its range.

Previous special edition runs have included pigs in blankets, turkey and stuffing, and haggis, neeps and tatties, an extension to its existing year-round haggis flavour.

