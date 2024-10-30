Lochaber’s Skipinnish oak wins UK Tree of the Year

A 1,000-year-old tree named after Scottish band Skipinnish has been named UK Tree of the Year.

Hidden away in a Sitka spruce plantation on Achnacarry Estate, in Lochaber, it supports an island of native ecosystem including rare lichens such as the black-eyed Susan.

Native woodland experts had no idea the tree existed until a gathering in 2009 where Skipinnish performed. The band knew of the tree and led the conservationists to where it was hidden on the estate.

Andrew Stevenson, from the band, grew up in the area and has known the tree from his days as a young boy.

The day after the Skipinnish gig, piper Andrew guided a group of Scottish woodland experts to the tree. The enthusiasts were so taken by its pedigree as an ancient Highland oak that the experts named it after the award-winning band.

Skipinnish will now compose a new song in honour of the tree, to be debuted next September at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow – their biggest gig to date.

‘We are absolutely delighted that the Skipinnish Oak has come out on top in this national poll,’ Andrew said.

‘It is an ancient tree that is much loved by the local community and those who come to visit it.

‘It has seen many historic and landmark events over its 1000 years but this will be its first award for its beauty and history, and shows the affection people have for it.

‘In the year that we are marking 25 years since we started as a band, we have many highlights and memorable moments. This accolade adds to that feeling of celebration.

‘Thank you to everyone who took time to vote for the Skipinnish Oak, your support for this ancient tree is very much appreciated.’

The Lochaber bet off competition from 11 other oaks which were chosen from across the UK for their historical significance and ecological importance.

These trees can live for more than 1,500 years and support 2,300 different species of wildlife – and the UK boasts more ancient oaks than rest of Western Europe combined.

The winning oak will now go forward as the UK’s entry to the European Tree of the Year competition.

‘The Skipinnish Oak is a magnificent example of the natural heritage we strive to protect, and its recognition as UK Tree of the Year shines a light on the incredible biodiversity that our trees support,’ Dr Kate Lewthwaite from the Woodland Trust said.

‘We encourage everyone to celebrate and preserve these vital features of our environment.’