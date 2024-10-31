Review: Scotch Whisky Experience, Edinburgh

The Scotch Whisky Experience sits in a prominent spot on the Royal Mile, a landmark in itself inviting tourists to discover the world of whisky before embarking further up the hill to the cultural relic that is the Edinburgh Castle.

Founded in 1988 by 19 whisky companies eager to showcase the wonderful world of Scottish whisky to the wider international public, the exhibition has offered interactive tours in many forms throughout the years.

I was delighted to have been invited to try their Platinum Taste of Scotland Tour that began with an introduction to the whisky making process in Scotland and ended with a three-course tasting menu and a dram paired with dessert.

Part 1: Platinum Tour

We started in a dark room filled with fluorescent mushroom-shaped lights that reminded me of jellyfish. Once our group was all accounted for, our guide Beki took us through the steps of the whisky making process in Scotland with the help of a short video before we were whisked away to three other rooms – one called ‘Inside the Cask’– with an interactive video breaking down the art of whisky making and maturation.

Afterwards, we got to everyone’s favourite part of the evening: the tasting. Beki expertly talked the group through the different kinds of whiskies available in Scotland – grain, blends, blended malts and single malts – as we tasted the mystery drams presented to us. This was a fantastic introductory course that the audience was very engaged with as multiple people asked questions and got into friendly debate about which dram they preferred.

The second whisky tasting was magical as it was hosted in the Diageo Claive Vidiz Whisky Collection which hosts more than 3000 bottles of whisky from all over Scotland. I spent a good ten minutes examining the shelves and discovering some drams and distilleries that no longer exist – or have changed identities – before we were invited to try two other drams on the sweeter side, both of which were well-received.

The final part of the whisky tasting was in a tavern-like room where the group tasted the most controversial whisky of the night: a heavily-peated dram.

I was seated with two whisky novices, a lovely young women from Poland and an American woman about to embark on a week long hike in Skye. Trying new whiskies can sometimes be daunting. Both of them were new to the world of whisky but they enjoyed the tour as it not only introduced them to the history and culture of Scottish whisky but allowed them to discover what flavours they liked and didn’t like in a non-judgemental and open environment.

Part 2: Taste of Scotland three-course tasting menu

The Scotch Whisky Experience’s Amber Restaurant is full of ambience; these were my first thoughts upon being lead to their downstairs restaurant and its illuminated bar wall lined with an impressive collection of whisky.

Our charismatic host Billy broke down the evening for us as servers stopped by our tables with a manuscript-like book of whisky available to order (for extra charge). A few minutes later, we were given our first trio course of starters: pressed ham hock with homemade piccalilli, whisky cured smoked salmon with caviar and vegetarian haggis bon bon with whisky ketchup. I enjoyed the first two immensely, especially the ham with its tangy piccalilli but found the bon bon a little too soft to be haggis-like.

Our trio of main courses consisted of Chicken Balmoral with a whisky sauce, beef shin Wellington with spring greens and dauphinoise potato and pan roasted steelhead trout with pea puree and parsley & anchovy butter. The trout was phenomenal, bursting with complementary flavour and nearly melted in the mouth. I could have had a main with just this. The beef Wellington was done well and was devoured in a few bites. Chicken Balmoral has never been among my favourite dishes – I prefer juicer cuts – but it was among my American companion’s highlights of the evening.

For dessert we were served sticky toffee pudding. This was on the sweeter, cakier side of sticky toffees I’ve had but it paired very nicely with the syrupy whisky that our friendly host Billy prepared for us with a toast.

This Scotch Whisky Experience Platinum Taste of Scotland tour is a fabulous experience for anyone wanting to learn more about the whisky making process in Scotland, guided by engaging storytellers and dynamic visuals and audio. This may not be the experience for those who already know the ins and outs of Scottish whisky but it does a great job of making whisky accessible to those beginning their whisky journey. I especially recommend it for anyone coming from outside of Scotland who want to enjoy a palatable evening of all things Scottish.

The Scotch Whisky Experience, 354 Castlehill, Edinburgh EH1 2NE.

