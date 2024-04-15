Loch Ness Centre 5

Loch Ness monster: NASA urged to help in new search for Nessie

April 15, 2024
It’s been 90 years since Sir Edward Mountain took a team of 20 to look for the Loch Ness monster, the first organised search for the legendary creature.

But now NASA has been asked to help in a fresh search for Nessie. The Loch Ness Centre has urged the space agency to lend its expertise in the latest hunt.

