Loch Ness monster: NASA urged to help in new search for Nessie

It comes after one of the biggest searches of Loch Ness last year which ended with a hydrophone capturing loud underwater noises and several potential sightings.

The latest search will take place to celebrate that expedition 90 years ago from 30 May to 2 June.

Since that first search there have been more than 1,156 sightings of the beast on the Official Loch Ness Monster Sightings Register.

‘Last year we captured the world’s attention with one of the biggest ever searches for Nessie, with participants joining us from America, Canada, France, Italy, Japan and more,’ said Paul Nixon, general manager of the Loch Ness Centre.

‘With unexplained noises heard, alongside possible sightings, this year we are determined to find out more about the elusive Loch Ness Monster.

‘As well as asking for the help of budding monster hunters to help us on our quest, we are asking for the help of experts.

‘We’re excited to make this search the biggest ever, as we look for new equipment to help us uncover the loch’s biggest mysteries.’

