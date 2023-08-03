Biggest search for Loch Ness monster in 50 years to take place

The biggest search for the Loch Ness monster for more than 50 years is set to take place.

Loch Ness Exploration (LNE), an independent and voluntary research team, will search the famous waters of Loch Ness to try and discover evidence of Nessie.

And they are looking for budding monster hunters to be involved in the search on 26 and 27 August.

The surface watch is the biggest of its kind since the Loch Ness Investigation Bureau (LNIB) studied the Loch in 1972.

Surveying equipment that has never been used on Loch Ness before will be enlisted to uncover the secrets of the mysterious waters.

This includes thermal drones to produce thermal images of the water from the air using infrared cameras.

A hydrophone will be used to detect acoustic signals under the water, listening for any Nessie-like calls, as well as further technology in the hunt for the truth.

As part of the weekend of activities, the Loch Ness Centre and LNE are looking for volunteers to take part in a giant surface watch of the Loch, keeping an eye out for breaks in the water and any inexplicable movements.

Each morning, Alan McKenna from LNE will brief volunteers live from the Loch Ness Centre on what to look out for and how to record findings.

‘Since starting LNE, it’s always been our goal to record, study and analyse all manner of natural behaviour and phenomena that may be more challenging to explain,’ said Alan McKenna, of Loch Ness Exploration.

‘It’s our hope to inspire a new generation of Loch Ness enthusiasts and by joining this large scale surface watch, you’ll have a real opportunity to personally contribute towards this fascinating mystery that has captivated so many people from around the world.’

To volunteer to be involved in the Quest, the biggest search of Loch Ness for over 50 years, visit: https://lochness.com/the-big-watch-sign-up-form/

Read more on Scottish Field’s News pages.

Plus, don’t miss the July issue of Scottish Field magazine.