Laings puts sustainability at heart of reopening

JEWELLERY chain Laings has placed sustainability at the centre of its reopening plans, with a pledge to use as much recyclable material as possible.

Its six shops’ summer window displays feature thousands of flowers made from recycled paper.

Each petal has been made in the shape of a love heart.

Laings has three stores in Glasgow and one each in Edinburgh, Cardiff and Southampton.

Head of marketing Sally Alobaidi said: “Sustainability is a topic that is important to Laings.

“The everlasting nature of diamonds motivated us to look at our summer campaign from a different angle.

“I am incredibly proud of the team for creating a modern and contemporary campaign that invests in our planet.”

Alobaidi added: “Many of our materials, including our catalogues and receipt wallets, are already made from 100% recycled material.

“We want to take this to the next level, and over the coming year we will be building a plan to ensure that we are using recyclable materials as much as possible, as well as working on other projects to promote sustainability.”

