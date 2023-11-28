IKEA Edinburgh offers up unusual Christmas experience

IKEA in Edinburgh is offering customers the chance to enjoy a free Christmas dinner in one of its roomsets.

Guests who book the experience will enjoy a fully prepared IKEA Christmas dinner, complete with festive décor.

Hosting Christmas can be costly, not to mention the time and effort spent doing everything from cooking to cleaning.

So IKEA is hoping to give customers a hassle-free and cost-effective choice on 7 and 8 December at its Edinburgh store.

Available to book for up to two hours of festive fun, the package includes a two-course dinner, dessert and unlimited soft drinks.

On the menu, customers can pick from either classic turkey with sage and onion stuffing, a plant-based offering featuring a flavoursome festive butternut squash, lentil and almond wellington or go full IKEA and order meatballs.

All dishes are served with crispy roast potatoes, parsnips, peas, red cabbage and gravy. Choose from the chocolate clementine bomb, vegan caramelised cheesecake or strawberry flavour jelly for a sweet treat.

Read more on Scottish Field’s News pages.

Plus, don’t miss the December issue of Scottish Field magazine.