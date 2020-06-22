Gorgie City Farm prepares to reopen

A SMALL farm near Edinburgh’s city centre is preparing to reopen next Monday after closing during the coronavirus lockdown.

Gorgie City Farm will be open every day from 9.30am to 4.30pm to give visitors the chance to see alpacas, cows, goats, pigs and sheep.

A one-way system has been introduced and an open picnic area has been created, with the farm’s café serving takeaways.

Members of staff will wear personal protective equipment (PPE) and hand sanitiser will be available.

Despite significant fundraising by the local community, Gorgie City Farm closed last November, with the City of Edinburgh Council issuing a tender to run the site.

Life Opportunities Valuing Everyone (Love), an education and social care charity based in Glasgow, won the contract to run the farm, which reopened in February, just weeks before the lockdown began.

Love renamed the site Love Gorgie Farm.

Lynn Bell, chief executive at Love Learning, said: “Lockdown has been a difficult time for everyone and while closed the farm has been a crucial local resource, acting as a food bank and providing free pet boarding.

“Travel restrictions remain in place and, for the immediate future, the farm will be restricted to welcoming local communities.

“The connection with the environment that we can provide is vital for the well-being of all.

“This is a first hugely important step in a return to normality and we ask for everyone’s patience and understanding as we resume operations in a way that works for everyone.

“While free, any donation that can be provided will be much appreciated.”

