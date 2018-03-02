Scotland’s biggest night trail race cancelled by the weather

Posted on

Britain’s biggest night trail race was due to take place in Scotland this weekend – but has been cancelled due to the weather.

The Mighty Deerstalker was set to be held on Saturday, 3 March, in the Scottish Borders

However, a spokesperson from Rat Race Adventure Sports said: ‘It is with deep regret that we have taken the decision to cancel the legendary Mighty Deerstalker, the UK’s biggest night trail run, due to be staged at Innerleithen in the Scottish Borders, due to the adverse weather conditions affecting the whole of the country.

‘We had been monitoring the weather forecast and the conditions on the ground over the last few days with plans to run the event on a specially adapted route.

‘However it is now clear that the severe snow and wind conditions particularly in the localised event area and the central belt of Scotland surpasses recent estimates, coupled with a more uncertain weather outlook towards the weekend, making it impossible for us to proceed.

‘With the interest of the safety of our participants and event crew top of mind – and mindful that making a call any later may actively affect live travel plans – we are taking this decision today.

‘We understand that the cancellation affects many, many people in different ways and ultimately, we are all I think united by our wish to run this event and our disappointment at the outcome. However we look forward to welcoming back our Rat Racers next year.’

Following the cancellation of the Mighty Deerstalker 2018 participants will have their entries automatically transferred to next year’s The Mighty Deerstalker due to take place on 16 March 2019.

Other options include an entry transfer to another Rat Race Event within the 2018 programme, an event credit voucher, a kit voucher from the Rat Race online store, or an entry refund.

Participants can take up one of these options by going to the Rat Race website HERE.