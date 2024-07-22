Edinburgh Filmhouse: Patrons Charlotte Wells and Jack Lowden revealed as 25-year cinema lease signed

Director of the hit film Aftersun, Charlotte Wells, and Slow Horses actor Jack Lowden have become patrons of the Edinburgh Filmhouse.

The independent cinema was forced to close in October 2022 after its parent company Centre for the Moving Image (CMI) collapsed into administration.

A campaign by former staff members, which was backed by actors and filmmakers, was awarded £1.4m UK government cash with hopes of reopening next year.

A crowdfunding appeal has also reached its £300,000 target.

The campaign group has now signed a 25-year lease for the Lothian Road building with new owners Caledonian Heritable and named the new patrons.

‘I’m so pleased that these doors will finally reopen, providing an essential space in Edinburgh for audiences to discover films they might not otherwise see — films that challenge their perceptions of people, places, and the form itself,’ Charlotte said.

‘The Filmhouse was an essential part of my own story and I’m delighted it can continue to be that for others too through its film and education programming and its role as a public forum for film lovers.

‘I’m proud to be an inaugural patron and can’t wait to sit back down there myself.’

The Filmhouse was the home of the Edinburgh International Film festival. It was known for presenting one of the most diverse cinema programmes in the UK.

‘I made a beeline for Filmhouse when I lived in Edinburgh and loved the diversity of its programme; showing films from around the world as well supporting independent and local filmmakers – and so many film festivals happen there,’ Jack Lowden said.

I’m delighted that it’s on track to re-open and honoured to be a patron and champion of what will be again a truly great, independent cinema.’

A Filmhouse spokesperson said: ‘We are delighted that Jack and Charlotte will be patrons and champions of Filmhouse. Charlotte is living proof of the opportunity that exists for young people to find their feet – and their voice – in the medium of film at Filmhouse and, if they choose to, go on to work internationally.

‘Jack is hugely articulate about the importance of Filmhouse as a place that screens and makes accessible every form of cinema – particularly the independent voices – which Filmhouse does day in day out.

‘Signing the lease means we are a significant step further down the road towards re-opening the doors and putting great cinema back on the screens.’

