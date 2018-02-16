Carnegie Whisky Cellars bring prestigious award to Scotland for the first time

Posted on

A Scottish bar has become the first in the country to win a prestigious drinks award.

The Carnegie Whisky Cellars in Dornoch are delighted to announce their win at the Drinks Retailing Awards ceremony in The Dorchester Hotel in London – as winners in the Newcomer of the Year category.

This is the first time in the awards’ history that this trophy has come North of Lancaster. The Carnegie Whisky Cellars are both the first Scottish and the first whisky company to win this category, but hopefully not the last.

Up against stiff competition from Jaded Palates, Ninkasi Sussex and Oak N4, The Carnegie Whisky Cellars were extremely proud to accept the award, and would like to thank all of their valued customers for their tremendous support.

The Drinks Retailing Awards are recognised as a stamp of excellence in the Drinks industry.

General Manager, Michael Hanratty said: ‘The competition for this award was very high and we were honoured to be mentioned and shortlisted alongside our category finalists, however, to win this award is beyond our wildest imagination.’

The Newcomer of the Year award will now sit proudly next to Off License of the Year 2017 (Scottish Independent Retailing Awards) and a Young Business Commendation for Developing the Young Workforce (North Highland Business Awards 2017) in their Dornoch store.

Since opening on June 28 2016 the team at the Carnegie Whisky Cellars have quickly developed a reputation for excellent customer service and product knowledge.

They will now go onto the Scottish Rural Business Awards on March 22 in Edinburgh with a great sense of pride.

Michael added: ‘To open any business is a risk, but to open one in such a rural part of the country is a huge risk. I’m over the moon this has paid off. Our long term aim is to help develop a centre of excellence in the North Highlands for Scottish whisky and gin and these awards can only add value to that.’