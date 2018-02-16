Airy rooms and period features in rural Perthshire home

Posted on

A beautiful Georgian country house situated in an idyllic rural position in Perthshire is now on the market.

Balmyle House, in Ballintuim, Perthshire, is presented to the market by Galbraith.

Balmyle House is a most attractive Georgian country house of stone construction with a painted exterior lying under a slated roof, with many fine character features.

Balmyle House provides well proportioned and airy rooms, lying over two floors, boasting a wealth of period features throughout. These include fine cornicing, ornate Cupola, fireplaces, sash and case windows and attractive staircase with iron balustrade.

The beauty of the house is immediately evident upon entering into the main hall which has an abundance of character and charm. The principal reception rooms are all found directly off the main entrance hall and all have a dual aspect, which take advantage of the wonderful views onto the surrounding gardens and countryside beyond.

The drawing room is a most welcoming room with an open fireplace. The formal dining room is a bright room with beautiful feature fireplace, wooden floors and a charming window seat. The sitting room offers a wonderful space to relax and enjoy the views out onto the garden.

There is a study off the main hall with a large bay window that looks out onto the hills beyond. The breakfasting kitchen lies off the hall; it has an Aga and offers space for dining.

Through the rear hall off the kitchen in a separate wing are two further rooms currently used as stores. In addition to this is a utility, pantry and bathroom. This wing could be converted into an annex, holiday apartment or further accommodation for family members. A wonderful feature of the house is the conservatory which is accessed directly from the main hall, it offers a prime vantage point to enjoy the wildlife and the views out to the beautifully tended gardens.

On the first floor there are six bedrooms. The principal bedroom has a large en-suite bathroom and the further five bedrooms are serviced by a bathroom and a shower room. There is a further room which is currently used as a craft room. Most of the bedrooms benefit from a dual aspect and provide breath-taking views of the gardens and hills beyond. Of particular note is the ornate Cupola, a beautiful feature, in the upper landing which allows much natural light.

The integrated apartment which has a modern kitchen, sitting room and two bedrooms is found on the first floor. It offers opportunity as accommodation for guests or possible holiday letting. It can be reached from the principal house but has its own independent access.

The annex accommodation comprises; Sitting room, kitchen, two bedrooms and bathroom.

Balmyle House lies within the most delightful gardens. A driveway leads to a gravel sweep to the front of the house, providing ample parking. The formal gardens to the front of the house comprise lawns, well stocked herbaceous borders, mature shrubs and trees. The current owners have planted many of the trees at Balmyle House including Larch, Copper Beech and Birch. These provide a beautiful backdrop and enhance the natural surroundings.

he doors from the conservatory open out to a terraced area with a further area of lawn at the rear of the house. Beyond is the walled garden, complete with orchard and an array of fruit trees. The field beyond is currently used for grazing and could be utilised as a paddock if required. There are areas of amenity woodland planted around the house with pretty rhododendrons that give a splash of colour in the spring and summer months.

The selling agents will consider offers over £675,000.

