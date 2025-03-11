Bobby Cruickshank: The war hero turned golfing pro who became a legend of the game to be honoured in Scotland

He was a war hero turned golfing pro who is today considered a legend of the game in America. But the story of Bobby Cruickshank is less known in his home of Scotland.

Born in 1894 in Grantown-on-Spey, Cruickshank enlisted in World War One, enduring the horrors of battle and the loss of his brother.

He later escaped from a prisoner of war camp at Arras in France before emigrating in 1921 and going on to become one of the most successful professional golfers of his time.

After moving to the United States in 1921, he won 25 tournaments, including a dramatic playoff at the U.S. Open against Bobby Jones in 1923, sparking a lifelong friendship.

Cruickshank’s career saw him rubbing elbows with stars, golf icons and royalty, including Charlie Chaplin, Arnold Palmer and the Duke of Windsor.

In 1967 he was elected to the PGA of America Hall of Fame, external – the highest honour it can bestow upon its membership or ambassadors of golf.

But his journey to golfing greatness began at his local Highland course where he first learned to play.

Now, Grantown-on-Spey golf course is set to celebrate his legacy by offering golfers an immersive experience in his honour, including the chance to use hickory clubs like Cruickshank played with in the 1920s and 1930s.

Granddaughter Diana Smith has donated personal items and stories to enrich the experience, and has been named patron of the project.

‘My grandfather would have loved this,’ she said.

‘He would have been out there showing everyone how to hit hickory clubs while sharing a laugh.

‘The creation of the Bobby Cruickshank Hickory Experience in his honor is such a fitting tribute to his love for the game.

‘When I think of Bobby, the first word that comes to mind is fun. He always brought such warmth and joy to everything he did.

‘The Highlands were his heart and soul. He had a special fondness for Grantown on Spey, the golf course, and the River Spey where he would often spend his days fishing.

‘And, of course, he could never turn down a wee dram of whisky! I’ve had the pleasure of playing at the course many times – it’s a hidden gem with a charm that’s hard to beat.

‘I hope that more people come to enjoy this experience, to not only learn about Bobby and the legacy he left behind but also to discover what Scottish golf is really all about.

‘For me, the heart of golf in Scotland lies in these smaller clubs. There’s something authentic and magical about them – and Grantown on Spey is the perfect place to experience it all.’

Steve Stuart of Grantown on Spey Golf Club has been driving the initiative from the beginning.

‘This is a fitting tribute to a truly remarkable man whose story deserves to be more widely known, particularly here in his homeland,’ he said.

‘Not only will this initiative help preserve Bobby’s legacy, but it will also provide a lasting benefit to our Junior Programme, with 50% of any profits reinvested into developing young golfers.

‘Our slogan, “heritage supporting the future” stems from our intent to donate to the club’s junior programme, with the aim of encouraging more children and young people to take up the game and learn about a local golfing great.’

