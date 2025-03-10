Borders Art Fair: From painting to silversmithing at this year’s art event

From scenes of once-busy harbours to fine silverware decorated with delicate depictions of birds and animals, this week’s Borders Art Fair hosts a variety of visual art and craft.

Among more than 70 exhibitors are Kelso artist – and previously the town’s dentist – Stuart Norman and members of the Marchmont Silversmithing Workshop, based at Marchmont House near Kelso, including Katie Watson.

As a school leaver Stuart was offered places at dental school and art college. He chose the former for his first career and for the past decade has built a second career as a professional artist.

The small fishing ports of the east coast are among his favourite subjects, but he also enjoys roaming the countryside and painting pictures of remote bothies.

‘I developed an affinity with ports when a friend invited me to do some long-distance sailing on his yacht,’ Stuart said.

‘There was sometimes a sense of relief at coming into port, but a realisation that if anything was going to go wrong, if you were going to bump into anything, that was the most likely time.

‘Having gained an insight into how harbours functioned, I wanted to catch their grittiness, the character of the ports that were once at the heart of our fishing industry, of a way of life.

‘Each harbour scene captures something of that story, of the boats, the places and the people – those very, very tough people.

‘These aren’t pretty boats, they are functional working vessels. And it’s that worn element, the rust and the decay that interests me.

‘It’s the same with the bothies. They were functional buildings that are now slipping into decay.

‘It’s that which fascinates me – the way these symbols of our past working lives are disappearing back into the landscape.

‘These aren’t paintings that make Scotland’s landscapes and harbours look twee – they are not for the lids of shortbread tins.’

Katie will be present alongside her colleagues from the Marchmont Silversmithing Workshop, Scott Smith and Hannah Keddie.

Her work is a mixture of functional and decorative pieces from cups, bowls and plates to wall decorations. It combines silver with other metals such as copper and is inspired by country walks, birds, animals and mountain landscapes.

She will be giving a demonstration of her ancient technique, chasing and repousse, which involves hammering patterns into the metal rather than engraving, where the metal is cut out.

‘It’s such a nice place to exhibit, it’s always so welcoming,’ said Katie, who originally studied at Glasgow School of Art.

‘And it’s great to be there alongside so many artists and makers from different disciplines, there’s such a variety.’

This year’s Borders Art Fair takes place 14-16 March at the Borders Events Centre, Kelso, and visitors are invited to pay what they can afford for entry.

A wide range of exhibitors will be taking part from across the country including Visual Arts Scotland (VAS) and the South-East Scotland Printmakers and Book Artists.

There will also be live art demonstrations and other creative goings-on, as well as a food hall.

Frances Fergusson, Director of the Borders Art Fair, said: ‘This weekend’s event is shaping up to be a fabulous day out for all the family. Artists and makers like Stuart and Katie show just how varied and beautiful the work on show will be.

‘And we really work hard to make sure there’s plenty to interest visitors of all ages and tastes – so it’s fun and family-friendly.’

