Barefoot soldier’s 700-mile march ends in Edinburgh

A FATHER who’s marching barefoot across Britain is due to finish his incredible 700-mile journey in Edinburgh this month.

Christopher Brannigan, known as the “barefoot soldier”, aims to raise £250,000 to fund a ground-breaking gene therapy treatment for his daughter, Hasti.

She has Cornelia de Lange Syndrome (CdLS), a rare genetic disorder for which their is no cure.

Brannigan began his journey on 6 July carrying a 25kg pack, including his one-man tent.

He and Hasti delivered a letter to Prime Minister Boris Johnson at 10 Downing Street as part of his campaign to improve care for children with rare diseases.

“I know it’s madness and, if I’m honest, I’m terrified of failing,” said Brannigan before he started his barefoot march.

“It is going to be painful and I already have a knee injury, but I am a dad and I have to fight for my little girl Hasti and all the other forgotten children with rare disease.”

Read more about Brannigan’s adventure on his Just Giving page.