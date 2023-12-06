Adorable spaniel Hunter named Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home’s Ambassadog

Adorable ‘petfluencer’ Hunter has been named as Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home’s very first ‘Ambassadog’.

Stepping up for the role, spaniel Hunter visited the home to lend a paw loading up the food-bank donations van.

A frequent visitor to the Home’s Big Dog Park, located at Seafield promenade, Hunter’s owners often book out the private hire outdoor space to allow him to enjoy some free time to run around in a secure space.

Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home enlisted the help of Hunter to help spread the word about their winter campaign as they face an unprecedented increase in demand for their support services including food banks and emergency food packages.

The charity’s Winter Appeal is calling out for support to enable them to provide vital aid for animals in need and help people to keep their beloved pets at home this winter.

Lauren Bissett, Hunter’s owner, said: ‘We’ve supported the home for a long time. It’s an organisation that’s incredibly close to our hearts and the work they do is unbelievably important all year round, but their Winter Appeal has begun to drive extra support at a particularly difficult time of year.

‘Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home protects loving homes, finds loving homes, and runs a loving Home for dogs and cats in East and Central Scotland.

‘They give everything possible to keep pets where they belong and prevent them from coming through their doors in the first place. And when they do come to them, they give everything they can to help them get healthy, strong and into loving new homes, where they belong.’

Depending on the funding from public donations and the assistance of volunteer support to help staff, The Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home finds winter an especially difficult season as high energy prices drain funds while demand for their vital services increases.

‘ We have seen a devastating increase in the number of surrender requests that we have received this year,’ said Lindsay Fyffe-Jardine, CEO of Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home.

‘This is due to various factors, including financial difficulties, behavioural issues and personal circumstances.

‘We have supported pets for 140 years and it’s so important now, more so than ever, that we continue to receive donations and help provide pets with a safe place to recover, find love and also enable owners going through hard times to stay together with their pets.

‘ We don’t judge anyone or their circumstances and know that the rise in the cost of living has caused some to struggle to make ends meet.

‘Winter can be especially tough, so with the support of our new Ambassadog Hunter, we are appealing to those who can, to make a donation. £20 can provide a cat with the vaccinations they require to be rehomed or £100 could keep a dog warm in the Home for three months.’

To make a donation please visit www.edch.org.uk/winterappeal.

