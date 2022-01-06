Farmers sought to take part in annual business survey

Farmers looking to improve their business performance are being offered the chance to take part in a survey in return for free financial and environmental reports.

SAC Consulting, part of Scotland’s Rural College (SRUC), is looking for farmers to take part in the annual Scottish Farm Business Survey, which has been running since the 1930s.

Data collected from the survey – which covers the livestock, dairy and arable farming sectors – delivers meaningful national agricultural statistics and insights on the economic reality of farming to the Scottish Government.

Participation in the survey is voluntary, but in return farmers get a farm business report which allows them to compare their costs and productivity year on year for up to three years.

They also get a carbon audit in Agrecalc, which can be used for grant applications or to fulfil audits for commercial purposes, and an individual performance benchmark report which compares their figures to similar businesses.

Sascha Grierson, senior project manager at SAC Consulting, said: ‘It’s proven that businesses which benchmark improve their business performance. It doesn’t have to be complicated; you can pick some simple measures from the economics, the productivity information you get, or the GHG emissions that matter to your business, to get started.

‘In these turbulent times with input cost prices rising fast, looking at your business finances in a little more detail over time can help to support your decision making.’

The results from last year’s survey will be published in March.

For more information or to take part in the survey, get in touch with Sascha Grierson at Sascha.Grierson@sac.co.uk or 07557 661316.