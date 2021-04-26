A new survey has revealed that Edinburgh is the UK’s second most financially-savvy city.

When we think of financial literacy in the UK, our minds typically jump to London. So, ETX Capital decided to take a closer look at just how financially-savvy different cities across the country are. Using Google’s Keyword Planner data, we broke down the top ten cities by search volume.

Bristol ranks at number one, registering a total score of 92.04 (out of 100) for savings and investment searches. This includes registering the most searches for 8 out of the 10 key categories: stocks, shares, bonds, pensions, funds, TSAs and ISAs, savings options, and property.

Edinburgh came second with 61.07, with Manchester third, Leeds fourthm Leicester fifth, and Glasgow took sixth slot with a score of 36.03. Making up the rest of the top ten are Sheffield, Birmingham, London and Liverpool

Edinburgh’s residents are financially-focused, finishing second overall for their volume of savings and investments searches – including topping the table for ‘commodities’ searches and posting the second-highest number of searches for ‘stocks’, ‘bonds’, ‘pensions’, ‘funds’, ‘TSAs and ISAs’ and ‘savings options’ terms.

Interestingly however, Edinburgh ranked last for Google searches around ‘property’ investments. This is surprising given the city regularly features in regional property investment tables and boasts impressive five-year price growth figures for its properties.

Annie Charalambous, content manager at ETX Capital, said: ‘It’s fascinating to see the differences in how UK cities research their financial investments. London is often considered a financial hotspot and we expect Londoners to be on top of their finances – however search interest sees Londoners towards the bottom of the table.

‘While we may expect different savings and investment vehicles to peak in popularity across the country, Bristolians seem to be the most avid researchers when it comes to almost all investment types.

‘Overall, it’s promising to see so many people across the country taking the time to research their savings and investments. Knowledge is key in any financial decision, to make sure it’s right for you and provides the greatest return based on your risk acceptance.’