Supermarket releases three new Scottish ice creams

Scottish summer ice creams have been launched at a leading supermarket.

Aldi customers are set for a sweet taste of the warmer months ahead following the launch of the supermarket’s range of new ice cream flavours.

Customers can pick and choose from three refreshing new ice cream creations as part of Aldi’s much-loved Strachan’s range: Peach Melba, Mixed Scottish Berries, and Raspberry Pavlova.

Priced £1.99 per litre, each tub takes advantage of the best produce Scotland has to offer. Peach Melba is swirled with sweet raspberry and peach pieces; Mixed Berries uses various Scottish berries to create an indulgent fruit compote; and Raspberry Pavlova boasts a smooth dark pink raspberry ripple, as well as crunchy meringue pieces.

On sale now, the new Strachan’s ice cream flavours are 100% Scottish and are made in Scotland using Scottish milk and cream.

If you’re more of a chocolate ice cream fan, there’s Aldi’s recently launched indulgent Specially Selected Belgian Chocolate ice cream. Created by Equi’s, who currently offer Specially Selected Double Cream and Madagascan Vanilla and Specially Selected Scottish Isles Sea Salt and Caramel.

Aldi’s new summer flavours are on sale now at all 96 Aldi stores in Scotland.

Aldi currently works with over 90 Scottish suppliers, and after reaching their initial goal of stocking over 450 Scottish products by the end of 2020, the supermarket has now increased this target to stock over 500 locally sourced products in the next two years.