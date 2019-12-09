Wish upon a star and help a great cause

Edinbury luxury jewellers Hamilton & Inches have announced Make-A-Wish as their chosen charity for the 2019 festive period.

While Christmas represents a commercially successful time for brands, as well as a period of celebration and receiving for individuals, it’s also a time of giving and reflection.

For this reason, Hamilton & Inches is taking the opportunity to support the work of the Make-A-Wish Foundation, whose tireless work over the course of more than 30 years has helped to make the wishes of critically ill children come true, as well as providing help and support to the families and carers of those children.

Victoria Houghton, CEO, said: ‘At Hamilton & Inches we believe that giving back is an important part of Christmas.’

This year, Hamilton & Inches will be making a donation to the charity after their busy festive retail period and to celebrate this, the skilled artisans at Hamilton & Inches have created a unique festive Christmas decoration in aid of Make-A-Wish to mark their support.

Crafted from sterling silver in the Hamilton & Inches workshop and hung from with a ribbon in Hamilton & Inches’ distinctive purple, the ornament will add a delicate touch to the tree and is bound to become a treasured heirloom within any family.

The Hamilton & Inches star decoration will retail at £60 and will be available both online and in the Edinburgh showroom.

In further support of the Make-A-Wish foundation, Hamilton & Inches has a long standing Christmas relationship with The Balmoral, iconic Edinburgh hotel and this year has partnered together with them and Hawico Cashmere to celebrate the season with an intricate installation of three beautifully designed wishing trees, which will take centre stage in the hotel’s Afternoon Tea lounge, Palm Court, symbolising the three brands all in support of Make-A-Wish.

The wishing trees will offer the Gift of a Wish, inviting guests and visitors to submit their wish for the year ahead, allowing the trees to blossom as the ‘leaves’, featuring beautiful messages, are added each day. Guests can choose to make a donation and write their wishes on a special gold wishing tag, in celebration of the launch of Scottish Gold collection at Hamilton & Inches this year. All proceeds from the gold wishing tags will go to the Make-A-Wish Foundation giving guests the chance to give a little back this festive season and add some extra sparkle to the installation.

For more information or to purchase, visit hamiltonandinches.com.