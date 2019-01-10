Winning artwork is unveiled in Cramond Residence

A budding young artist from Cramond Primary School has had her winning artwork unveiled at Edinburgh’s newest care home, Cramond Residence.

Six-year-old Lauren White was crowned the winner of a local art competition run by the Residence, after her poster depicting Cramond village was chosen out of over 400 entries.

Now, the pupil has been presented with her impressive artwork at a special ceremony. A reproduced piece, inspired by Lauren’s winning work, has also been created and now takes pride of place in the Cramond Residence café.

Lauren’s entry hugely impressed the art competition judges, who praised her use of vibrant colour, mixed materials and perspective, as well as commending the way in which her poster depicted Cramond as a very special place to live.

Eileen Gray, general manager of Cramond Residence, said: ‘Lauren’s art competition win was very well deserved as she had clearly worked incredibly hard on her poster of Cramond.

‘Creating and cherishing memories is very important to us at Cramond Residence, so we are proud to have now unveiled the replica of Lauren’s wonderful artwork as the prime piece in our café. We know it will be loved and admired by our residents for many years to come.’

As a winner, Lauren also received a top of the range art set and easel, as well as Hobbycraft vouchers to allow her to continue her artistic ambitions.

