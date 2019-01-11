Training and development reap double dividend

A duo of chartered surveyors at Davidson & Robertson are celebrating qualifications as Fellows of the Central Association of Agricultural Valuers – they are two of only seven in Scotland to qualify.

The Central Association of Agricultural Valuers (CAAV) is a specialist professional body whose members provide advice and valuation expertise on issues affecting the countryside.

Of the seven new Fellows in Scotland, two are at D&R – Kirsten Tait and Murray Philp.

The long tradition of nurturing staff is core to the D&R ethos, and nowhere is this more evident than in these recent successes. Both Kirsten and Murray joined as Graduate Surveyors, continuing their studies whilst working at D&R.

Kirsten Tait is the newest in a succession of chartered surveyors who have qualified at D&R. Kirsten passed her APC (RICS) in November 2018 and a few weeks later, gained Fellowship of CAAV.

Originally from Orkney, Kirsten graduated with an honours degree in Rural Business Management from the SRUC – Scotland’s Rural College, in 2014.

Following a period of travel, Kirsten gained experience working at the Department of Agriculture in Orkney before joining Davidson & Robertson in September 2016 as a graduate surveyor.

D&R encouraged Kirsten to complete extra modules with the SRUC whilst at work, enabling her to top up her qualification to gain a RICS accredited degree in 2017.

Based in the D&R Edinburgh office, Kirsten enjoys planning and development work as well as getting involved in farm Valuations and Sales. She is also working on a utilities project that will power Orkney, often travelling home to represent fellow islanders.

Murray Philp grew up in rural East Ayrshire. He then moved to Aberdeen where he completed a master’s degree in Land Economy (Rural Surveying and Rural Property Management) in 2015.

Murray joined Davidson & Robertson as a Graduate Surveyor spending nearly two years working in their Cockermouth office. In summer 2017, he moved to the D&R Forfar office and also qualified as a MRICS Chartered Surveyor.

Murray enjoys the variety that his professional consultancy role provides – from Valuations and Sales to supporting clients with forestry interests. Most recently, Murray has achieved the Level 6 Award in Residential Letting and Property Management (Scotland).

D&R danaging director Martin Hall said: ‘We’re delighted to congratulate Kirsten and Murray on their latest qualifications.

‘We are always keen to nurture home grown talent and we have a steady stream of graduates following a similar path. It’s something we actively encourage – it demonstrates commitment to our staff and creates opportunity for them to grow – and it benefits our clients and our industry too.’

