Three Scots from jewellers Laings in 30 Under 30 list

Three individuals representing independent family-run jewellers Laings have been recognised as upcoming talent by leading industry title, Retail Jeweller, in its ‘30 under 30’ list.

The annual top 30 rundown released earlier today features Laings’ designer Felicity Lynden, buyer Leah Wylie, and assistant marketing manager Iain Curran.

Due to the impact they have had on the industry across their different specialities, the trio each earned a coveted spot on the rising star list, which aims to highlight promising young talent across the jewellery, goldsmithing and associated trades.

28-year-old designer Felicity, who is based in Laings’ Edinburgh showroom, was highlighted in the ‘Designers/Designer Makers’ category, due to her passion, progression, and professionalism. Having undertaken a degree in Jewellery and Silversmithing at Edinburgh University, Felicity joined Laings in 2016 as a Diamond Consultant, before honing her jewellery and gemstone knowledge with a diamond grading course in Antwerp. Now a full-time designer, as part of the Laings Bespoke team, Felicity takes pride in producing elegant and thoughtful pieces with endless creativity for Laings’ clients across the UK.

She said: ‘I saw the Covid-19 lockdowns as an opportunity to learn new skills, using this time to focus on improving myself both as a designer but also as a leader within Laings’ bespoke department. I enjoy every part of my role, from attending events and raising awareness of our services, to training our showroom teams and producing drawings for our marketing department. But most of all, I’m always striving to ensure we deliver the very best for our clients.’

UK buyer Leah, who was featured within the ‘Retail, buying and merchandising’ category, joined Laings in March 2019 at just 25 years old and immediately made a positive impact. Her analytical skills were cited as a breath of fresh air for the business, and her attention to detail impressive. Leah then spent the next 18 months pouring over years’ worth of sales history, getting to know the store teams nationally, bonding with suppliers and re-invigorated Laings’ offering across the UK. Her tenacity, leadership skills and overall attitude to work led to her promotion from assistant buyer to buyer in mid-2021.

Continuing her personal development, Leah attended the IGI colour stone course in Antwerp in 2019, and this April will begin a nine-month Diamond grading course. She commented: ‘In 2020, I began curating a fine jewellery collection for Laings, looking at a broad spectrum of suppliers and introducing new partners to Laings to suit each showroom city. Using my intimate knowledge of the industry demands and never compromising on my vision, the collection has been a stand-out performer for Laings.’

Glasgow-based assistant marketing manager Iain, awarded in the ‘Marketing and PR’ category, has made an incredible impact in his short time with Laings since joining the organisation in March 2020. He quickly established himself as a vital asset in elevating Laings’ strategy through his exceptional articulation and storytelling.

Highlighted as an inspiring mentor to the broader team at just 29 years old, he said: ‘I’ve always loved brand marketing and the power of enriched storytelling – especially through visual mediums, such as photography and styling. Laings itself is a heritage brand, with 182 years of incredible stories to delve into and having the Laing family still at the helm of the business, to articulate this insight from decades gone by is fascinating.’

Laings has invested significantly in its people as part of its multi-layer expansion plan to build on its legacy as a leading destination for luxury jewellery and watches. With work already underway to transform its showrooms and workshops across the UK, Laings will reimagine the customer experience while ensuring traditional jewellers’ crafts are kept alive for generations to come.

