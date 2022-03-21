Travel through 60 years of art and culture

Highlights from six decades of artistic inspiration are currently on display as the Lillie Art Gallery in Milngavie marks a magical milestone.

The Lillie at 60 features artworks which were originally part of Robert Lillie’s bequest in 1949, as well as works by Robert himself, his sister and Michael Bowley – architect of the popular institution.

It includes selected works which have been added to the permanent collection by purchase, gift, bequest and commission since the gallery’s opening in 1962.

The current collecting policy focuses on fine and applied art by talents who are Scottish by birth or residence.

The Lillie at 60 is on at the gallery in Station Road, Milngavie, until 28 April 2022. It will be accompanied by a virtual exhibition for Local History Month, telling some of the stories behind this collection.

Jim Neill, chair of East Dunbartonshire Leisure and Culture Trust, said: ‘I would encourage as many people as possible to explore The Lillie at 60 – a celebration of six decades of this fine gallery.

‘Highlights include landscapes, portraits and still life works in a variety of media – paying tribute to Robert Lillie’s devotion to art.’

It also highlights the venue’s continued dedication to developing a unique collection to be enjoyed by everyone who visits. It’s free to enter and until 28 April, visitors can also enjoy the stunning Glasgow Society of Women Artists exhibition.

Visit www.edlc.co.uk/centres-venues for more information, including opening hours.