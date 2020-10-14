‘Smart village’ needs young people

THE world’s first “smart village” for young people is on the hunt for digital champions aged 18 to 28 from across Angus, the Borders, Lanarkshire, the Outer Hebrides, and rural Perth and Kinross.

A total of 12 digital champions will work with Scotland’s Rural Youth Project to help develop a pioneering “smart village” centred on young people.

The online “village” will bring together young people to build “vibrant, creative, and sustainable rural communities and economies in the places they call home”.

The project’s organisers said that the “smart village” will be the first digital portal designed by young people for young people.

Daniel Muir, project manager at Smart Village Scotland, said; “’Smart Villages’ are being developed to support a number of communities in Scotland and Europe.

“A dedicated one for young people is essential to enable them to connect, have a voice, share ideas, engage with relevant entrepreneurs and community leaders to help them to address challenges where they want to live, study and work.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for young people to get involved and develop new skills to be part of shaping the future for their community.”

Further details about the digital champions role and how to apply can be found now at www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/7DMZXM2 and applications close on 26 October.

