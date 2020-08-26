Young people to create rural ‘smart village’

SCOTLAND is preparing to create the world’s first “smart village” dedicated to young people who have connections to rural areas.

A “smart village” brings together both physical and digital communities.

Young people are being invited to a focus group on 10 September to talk about setting up a smart village with the Rural Youth Project and Smart Village Scotland, a network of existing smart villages.

The organisations aim to create a “Rural Youth Project Smart Village” that will be “a space for young people to connect, to build or expand their enterprise and leadership skills and to trade”.

The smart village concept is driven by the European Network for Rural Development.

Jackie Brierton, chief executive of Growbiz Scotland and chair of the European Union’s Rural Perth & Kinross Leader Programme, which has funded the Rural Youth Project, said: “Smart villages are being developed to support a number of communities in Scotland and Europe.

“A dedicated one for young people is essential to enable them to connect, have a voice, share ideas, engage with relevant entrepreneurs and community leaders to help them to address challenges where they want to live, study and work.”

