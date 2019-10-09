Scottish Rural Awards move to Glasgow for 2020

The Scottish Rural Awards 2020 awards ceremony will take place in Glasgow for the first time next year, at the glamorous Glasgow Hilton.

For the previous six years, the Scottish Rural Awards have taken place in Edinburgh. The awards are organised by Scottish Field magazine and run in association with the Scottish Countryside Alliance.

RHASS are the headline sponsors and our charity partners for 2020 are the National Rural Mental Health Forum, at the event on 2 April.

Brian Cameron, commercial director of Scottish Field, said: ‘We’re thrilled to be bringing the Scottish Rural Awards to Glasgow for the first time. Nominations close on 4 November so businesses will have to get their nominations in fast if they want to be in with a chance of being shortlisted.’.

The all-new award titles for the 2020 Scottish Rural Awards, which were announced this summer, are:

Best Scottish Artisan Food Award; Best Scottish Artisan Drink Award; Rural Business Diversification Award; Best Rural Business Start-Up Award; Best Farming Business Award; Best Rural Employer Award; Rural Hospitality Award; Best Rural Innovation Award; Best Rural Skills Educator Award; Most Sustainable Rural Business Award; Best Rural Tourism Initiative Award; Rural Hero Award; Lifetime Achievement Award. New for 2020 is the Best Countryside Digital Innovator Award.

The awards mark the culmination of five extremely successful years of rewarding local heroes, innovative businesses and enterprising community projects which make the Scottish Rural Awards the most sought-after rural awards in Scotland.

Finalists will be invited to attend a black-tie three-course dinner held at the Hilton Glasgow.

It couldn’t be easier to enter the awards.

There’s only a month left to enter the awards. Businesses and individuals can nominate themselves or a friend on our website. It only takes five minutes to fill in our online form to register your nomination. Enter at www.scottishruralawards.org

Businesses have until Monday 4 November to put forward their nomination. Businesses can either self-nominate or be nominated by a friend, family member, customer or member of the public.

The full criteria for each award, along with nomination forms, are available on the Scottish Rural Awards website, www.scottishruralwards.org. It is free to enter a nomination.

As an added bonus, every nominee will receive a free copy of Scottish Field magazine and will enter a prize draw to win one of five bottles of Arran 10 Year Old whisky.

The ultimate benchmark of success in Scotland’s countryside, the Scottish Rural Awards are now in their sixth year and are partnered by Scottish Field Magazine and the Scottish Countryside Alliance. The Scottish Rural Awards 2020 are sponsored by RHASS, Chiene + Tait and partnered by the National Rural Mental Health Forum.

Richard Bath, editor of Scottish Field, said: ‘The Scottish Rural Awards go to the heart of Scottish Field’s commitment to showcase the best that Scotland’s countryside has to offer. That is why it has been an enormous pleasure to be a part of an awards that has grown in stature with every passing year.

‘Our involvement with the SRA has also been an educational process: judging the awards each year has revealed the extraordinary levels of innovation and energy of the people who live in rural Scotland. In turn, the awards have given those dynamic custodians of Scotland’s rural economy the public recognition which they so richly deserve.’

Jamie Stewart of the Scottish Countryside Alliance said: ‘Land-based businesses contribute over £2 billion to the Scottish economy. Despite the multiple challenges they face, they are hugely valuable brand ambassadors for Scotland, and many provide vital support to their local communities. These awards give Scotland a chance to recognise the resilience, innovation and contribution that rurally-based people and businesses make to its success.’

Finalists will be announced at the beginning of December 2019, with winners revealed at the Scottish Rural Awards ceremony and gala dinner, which will take place in spring 2020.

For more information visit www.scottishruralawards.org