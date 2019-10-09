Scots cask drink named World’s Best Flavoured Cider

Thistly Cross’ Whisky Cask Cider has been voted the World’s Best Flavoured Cider, winning gold in the World Cider Awards.

Complimented on its balanced wood-influence, the judges also commented that it is, “a brave cider, where flavours of banana mix with caramel and smoke”.

Long matured in East Lothian, Whisky Cask Cider develops its unique character in ex-distillery casks sourced from Glen Moray Distillery in Speyside.

Peter Stuart, head cidermaker at Thistly Cross said: ‘We’re delighted that Thistly Cross’ Whisky Cask has been recognised by the World Cider Awards. It’s testament to the passion and skill our team brings to the cider-making process, and also rewards Thistly’s relationship with our friends at Glen Moray Distillery, who supply us with their casks.

‘It’s a fantastic way to celebrate Thistly’s 10th year!’

Judges said: ‘Much debate on the question of whence the whisky cask for this cider came from. A brave cider, where flavours of banana mix with caramel and smoke. Compliments on the balanced wood-influence from the panel.”

In addition, Thistly Cross’ Real Elderflower Cider was awarded silver in the awards. Blending with real elderflower blossoms results in a distinctive and zesty drink. Judges commended it as: ‘prominent on the aroma and well-integrated with the apples on the palate. Fresh acidity. Redolent of a woodland valley!’

Thistly’s Whisky Cask Cider has also recently been featured as one of the Best British Ciders on ITV’s This Morning chosen by Ciderologist Gabe Cook. Praise was given to the Cidermaker’s skill, in achieving a dry & subtle cider infused with the mellow, honeyed oak of the cask.

One of the things that make Thistly Cross Cider so unique is its blend of Scottish heritage apples, hand-pressed at their Cidershed in the heart of East Lothian – continuing a proud tradition of using apples grown across the country from a wide range of sources. This includes local schools, professional apple growers, estate and farm owners, and the general public.

Thistly Cross is currently looking for donations of ripe apples to hand-press into juice, which will then be matured into their award-winning cider.

They’re offering to swap donations of ripe, good-condition fruit over 10kg for cider. Apples (and pears) can be dropped off in pre-arranged delivery slots at: Thistly Cross Cider, The Works, Implement Road, West Barns, East Lothian, EH42 1UN.