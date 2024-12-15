Scottish Field’s 12 days of Christmas… Day 4

On the fourth day of Christmas my true love gave to me… The gift of indulgence at Matfen Hall

This winter, gift yourself and indulge in Matfen Hall’s 300-acre Country Hotel, Spa and Golf Estate.

At Northumberland’s first and only five-star hotel, while away the afternoons in the magnificent Great Hall, or relax in stunning bars and lounges as the fires crackle, before spending the night in luxurious bedroom suites overlooking Northumberland parkland.

Dine from an exquisite menu in one of four restaurants, and visit The Retreat to enjoy treatments from Natura Bissé and Germaine de Capuccini trained therapists, as well as time in the Jacuzzi, sauna, and steam room.

www.matfenhall.com. 01661 886500

Follow along with the 12 days of Christmas.