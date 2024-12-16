Review: Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

Fiona Tenneb heads to Edinburgh Playhouse to see Donny Osmond in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at the Playhouse proved to be an unforgettable evening of music, dance, and hilarity, elevated to new heights by none other than Donny Osmond’s electrifying performance as Pharaoh.

From the very beginning, the energy was palpable, with the cast delivering impeccable singing and dancing.

The quirky ‘French’ bit, though utterly bizarre, drew plenty of laughs, adding to the production’s trademark playfulness.

The ensemble kept the show vibrant, and Joseph’s charisma—and six-pack—held the audience captive throughout.

But just when you thought it couldn’t get better, the second half exploded with Donny Osmond’s long-awaited entrance.

His over-the-top, campy arrival as Pharaoh—complete with chair bearers, smoke machines, and Vegas-worthy swagger—brought the house down. Every move was dripping in charisma, and his tongue-in-cheek humor was pure joy.

One of the night’s standout moments came when Osmond flung his scarf into a crowd of screaming fans, prompting one woman to throw hers back.

With perfect comedic timing, Osmond quipped in his smooth American drawl: ‘Well, that bit wasn’t in the script,’ leaving the audience in stitches.

By the time the whole crowd was on their feet dancing, the energy was unstoppable. Fans of all ages were swept up in the sheer fun of it all.

Yet the brilliance of the rest of the cast must not be overlooked; their talent and chemistry laid the groundwork for this triumph.

Having seen the show 30 years ago, I wasn’t sure if it could live up to my memories, but last night was every bit as magical as I’d hoped.

If you get the chance to see this production, don’t hesitate. It’s an unmissable, technicolor spectacle that will leave you grinning long after the curtain falls.

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat is on at Edinburgh Playhouse until 29 December.

